All grown-up! Nicole Kidman toted her adorable daughters Faith Margaret, 2, and Sunday Rose, 4, off the plane after a long flight back to her native Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, Jan. 30 -- and got a little helping hand from fellow Aussie pal Russell Crowe.

The 45-year-old actress looked ecstatic to reunite with waiting husband Keith Urban, also 45, after the long flight from Los Angeles, where she and Crowe, 48, had been making the rounds at the Screen Actors Guild Awards -- partying with bestie Naomi Watts -- this past weekend.

PHOTOS: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's sweetest moments

Kidman gave older daughter Sunday Rose a lift while Crowe took charge of little Faith Margaret.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Jan. 11, the Stoker actress revealed that her two girls are growing up very quickly -- though Sunday Rose is the chatterbox of the two, while Faith Margaret still speaks in "baby garble."

PHOTOS: Nicole Kidman's evolving look

"But I understand everything she says," Kidman said at the time. Her own mother, however, occasionally still has trouble deciphering the girls' unique accent, which Kidman calls "a mix of Australian and Southern."

"They were both born in Nashville, and we live in Tennessee now," the Academy Award winner told DeGeneres. "They have a mix of Australian and Southern [accents], which is really cute, but my mama always says, 'I can't understand her,' because...she says, 'Hey, y'all!' to her grandparents."

PHOTOS: Hot Aussie celebs

Kidman is also mom to daughter Isabella, 20, and son Connor, 17, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 50.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nicole Kidman's Daughters Faith, 2, and Sunday, 4, Are Getting So Big!