LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California official says the facility where Lindsay Lohan's lawyer says she is staying is not licensed to offer recovery or rehab treatments.

Millicent Tidwell of the Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs says the agency is evaluating enforcement action against Morningside Recovery after Lohan's attorney told a judge Thursday that the actress checked in at the facility.

Tidwell declined to state what actions officials may take.

A publicist for Morningside, Ronn Torossian, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

A prosecutor handling Lohan's case complained about Lohan going to Morningside at a hearing and was given until May 10 to investigate the facility.

Lohan is required to serve 90 days in a lockdown rehab after pleading no contest to reckless driving and lying to police after June accident.