Well that's…different. New mother Olivia Wilde had an interesting take on the viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 23. Jason Sudeikis' fiancee posted a YouTube video dousing herself in icy breast milk.

"I hope it's OK, I couldn't find any water so I'm going to use breast milk," the known advocate of breastfeeding teased in the clip. "It took me all night to make this."

She then lifted a giant bucket of milk and poured it on her head while standing on the roof of a New York apartment building.

Wilde, 30, challenged New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, longtime women's rights advocate Gloria Steinem, and Prince, and said she was dedicating her challenge to her friend Scott Lew.

Posing for the September issue of Glamour magazine, the Her actress was photographed breastfeeding her 4-month-old son Otis while wearing a Roberto Cavalli feathered dress and Prada heels.

"Being shot with Otis is so perfect because any portrait of me right now isn’t complete without my identity as a mother being a part of that," Wilde said in the magazine. "Breastfeeding is the most natural thing."

