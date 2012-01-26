NEW YORK (AP) -- The "Wheel of Fortune" wasn't the only thing spinning for Pat Sajak and Vanna White back in the day.

Sajak said in an interview on ESPN2 this week that the long-time game show team would occasionally walk over to a nearby restaurant for "two or three or six" margaritas during a break in taping early "Wheel of Fortune" shows in California. Sajak has hosted the show since 1981, and White joined him a year later.

Although he joked that he had "trouble recognizing the alphabet" for shows taped after the margarita stops, no one ever said anything to them.

Now that he's older, Sajak said he couldn't do that anymore.