When Snooki and JWoww told Us Weekly the converted New Jersey firehouse they lived in while shooting their MTV spinoff was like a "Guidette Barbie house," they weren't kidding.

In an exclusive sneak preview of Thursday's Snooki & JWoww, the BFFs enlist the help of their Jersey Shore pal Pauly D to pimp out their pad in animal prints.

One of their first major purchases? A zebra-print ottoman that Snooki (real name: Nicole Polizzi) likens to a coffin. "When I die, I want to die in a zebra coffin," the pregnant reality star says as she folds herself into the furniture, just barely fitting inside.

When JWoww suggests Snooki just take the ottoman to save cash on a casket, Snooki has a quick-witted reply. "But then the bugs can get in an eat me!" she says hesitantly.

Watch more of the duo's hilarious household antics in the clip above before the full episode of Snooki & JWoww airs Thursday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

