Penn Badgley, Zoe Kravitz back together? Couple shows PDA on Rome vacation

Maybe distance really did make the heart grow fonder! Penn Badgley and Zoe Kravitz looked like they'd rekindled their romance during a recent romantic getaway to Rome on Sept. 22. The on-again, off-again couple, who pulled the plug on their relationship this past June, engaged in some very sweet PDA as they enjoyed each other's company, and a source confirms that they're giving their love a second chance.

"They broke up because of schedules but they had a moment to reconnect and those feelings are still there. We'll see," a source close to the "After Earth" actress told Us.

Kravitz, 24, and Badgley, 26, exchanged kisses while relaxing at a sidewalk cafe and strolling on the streets Sunday. The former "Gossip Girl" actor wore a green baseball cap and white sleeveless T-shirt, while his gal pal donned a flowery red frock and white sunglasses for their afternoon outing.

In June, the pair made the decision to put their relationship on hiatus because they were "at two different stages in their careers." Us Weekly broke the news exclusively.

"They just didn't have time for each other," another source said at the time.

Badgley had just wrapped production on "Parts Per Billion," co-starring Josh Hartnett, Rosario Dawson and Teresa Palmer. Kravitz had been busy filming "Mad Max: Fury Road," with Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Tom Hardy. She was also busy shooting "Divergent" in Chicago.

"It is all good between them," an insider told Us in June. "It wasn't a sad breakup."

