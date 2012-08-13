If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, 16, decided to make light of an instantly ubiquitous internet meme poking fun at the scowl she had on her face after receiving the silver medal in the Olympic women's vault competition on Aug. 5.

On Saturday, Maroney posted a photo of herself and teammates Aly Raisman, 18, and Kyla Ross, 15, mocking her "not impressed" expression.

"The pool is closed . . . not impressed," she tweeted with a photo of the girls, standing in robes with their arms crossed and smirking.

After Maroney's expression went viral, the young Olympian explained to TODAY, "It wasn't the silver that I was disappointed about. I was just disappointed in what happened and how I performed. I really wanted to be able to hit both of my vaults, but I ended up falling on my second one. I was just disappointed in myself, not the silver medal."

The athlete was also criticized by fans for failing to hug Romania's gold medalist Sandra Raluca Izbasa and Russia's bronze medalist Maria Paseka after their victories. "For anyone who thought I didn't want to hug Maria and Sandra that's not the case," Maroney tweeted Aug. 6. "They are my friends, and I'm proud of them both!"

"I wasn't thinking straight and I totally forgot what to do, but don't worry . . . I gave them both hugs after!" she added. "Sportsmanship is so important to me and I hope you know I would never do that intentionally! Please forgive me!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Mocks Her "Not Impressed" Scowl With Teammates