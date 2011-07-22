Getting leggy with it!

Bongo's newest ads featuring Audrina Patridge have been released -- and the star is looking hot, hot, hot!

Clad in everything from sequin hot pants to embellished denim, the 26-year-old "Hills" alum rocks sexy tousled waves and come-hither eyes in the new campaign, which will debut in August. And for the first time since she landed the spokesmodel gig in 2010, Patridge will appear in a TV commercial for the brand.

Hopefully this time around the hot-bodied celeb can dodge scrutiny about her appearance in the ad photos. Back in February, rumors that her bikini-clad body was Photoshopped to "look less bony" made their rounds after the brand's summer campaign made its debut.

