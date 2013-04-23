TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) -- Authorities say pop star Madonna's brother needed nine stiches to his forehead after he resisted arrest in a public bathroom in northern Michigan.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that police were called Sunday night when 56-year-old Anthony Ciccone refused to leave the bathroom at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.

Police say an officer tried to arrest Ciccone on an outstanding warrant for trespass. He confronted the officer, who brought him to the ground. Ciccone's face hit the floor and he required stitches.

Police say Ciccone's blood-alcohol level was 0.40 percent. Under Michigan law, 0.08 percent is drunk.

No attorney is listed for Ciccone, who was arraigned on the warrant and jailed.

Madonna's publicist, Liz Rosenberg, declined to comment. Madonna is a Michigan native.

