NEW YORK (AP) — Thanks to a fictional serial killer, there's a sense of relief over at Fox.

The network's new drama "The Following" is off to a strong start in the ratings. It stars Kevin Bacon chasing a charismatic killer.

The Nielsen Co. says it was the most-watched drama on the air last week among Fox's target audience of young viewers. Ratings held up strong during its second week on Monday.

Fox needed it. The network had a disastrous fall, and the new "American Idol" hasn't stopped the series' decline even with new judges Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey and Keith Urban.