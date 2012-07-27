As the brand ambassador of Macy's exclusive I.N.C. line and a former model, Camila Alves is somewhat of an expert when it comes to dressing up and looking fab.

Since announcing in early July that she and new husband Matthew McConaughey were expecting baby No. 3, Alves hasn't missed a beat in her gorgeous, statement-making wardrobe. In fact she looks to her baby bump as inspiration to look sexier than ever.

PHOTOS: Supermodel moms

"I look better if I have tight, fitted things," the 30-year-old Brazilian stunner told Us Weekly at her I.N.C. campaign launch in NYC on Thursday. "Anytime I put on anything that is really flowing, it makes me look twice as big than I am."

PHOTOS: More celebrity pregnancies

Clearly against dressing in tent-like gowns, Alves wants expecting moms to be unafraid of curve-hugging attire. "Do not be afraid to be sexy while you're pregnant," the star, who wore a bombshell bandage-style mini dress in NYC on July 23, advised. "I'm learning that on my third pregnancy. I'm like, 'oh wow, you don't have to wear just flowing things.'"

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest married couples

As for the family's new addition, McConaughey, 42, and his wife's kids, Levi, 4, and daughter Vida, 2, are already anticipating the little one's arrival.

"They understand that either a young brother or little sister is coming," she explained to Us. "They're very excited."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Camila Alves Loves Dressing Her Baby Bump in "Sexy" Tight Dresses