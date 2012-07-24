The circumstances surrounding Alison DiLaurentis' death are shrouded in mystery -- but not for long.

On the July 24 episode of Pretty Little Liars, Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario, 26), Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale, 23) and Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell, 25) encounter a snippy blonde at a coffee shop who reminds them of their late pal (Sasha Pieterse, 16).

"You just sound a lot like one of our friends . . . Allison DiLaurentis," Aria tells the woman, who later identifies herself Cece Drake (Vanessa Ray).

When Spencer introduces herself, Cece recognizes her name immediately. "Melissa Hastings' little sister. She talked about you. She talked about all of you. A lot."

Curious about the nature of Cece's relationship with Alison, Emily asks how the two first became friends.

"Before I moved to L.A., our families rented summer homes in Cape May. We went through an intense couple of weeks together. I dated her brother, Jason (Drew Van Acker, 25)," Cece explains. "She never mentioned me to you guys? Well, it was intense for me. She was going through such a rough time, like a broken doll."

