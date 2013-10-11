Prince Harry's girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, is a scrunchie-topped bohemian queen

If you believe the rumor mill, Prince Harry is ready to put his days of naked cavorting behind him and settle down, much like his big brother, Prince William, did with Duchess Kate. And the current odds-on favorite to become the ginger-haired royal's bride is blue-blooded blond Cressida Bonas.

But unlike Kate, whose sophisticated style is admired and emulated by many, the free-spirited Bonas doesn't follow any particular fashion rules, preferring throwback styles from the '90s to elegant couture.

She has a particular soft spot for that ultimate, love-to-hate '90s accessory, the hair scrunchie, along with a love of pastel-y florals.

Has Cressida been watching too many "Blossom" reruns, or is she a true trendsetter? Let's investigate her evolving style …