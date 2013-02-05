LOS ANGELES (AP) — There is no credible evidence that Chris Brown completed the community service he was required to do in the beating of Rihanna, and he should be forced to repeat six months of manual labor in Los Angeles, prosecutors told a judge Tuesday.

A motion by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says the records submitted to prove Brown finished the community labor sentenced by Virginia authorities contain numerous discrepancies and that the R&B singer was essentially unsupervised.

Brown was ordered to serve five years on probation and perform six months of community labor after he pleaded guilty in the February 2009 assault on his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

Investigators from Los Angeles traveled to Virginia to try to verify that Brown had worked all the hours as reported by the Richmond Police Department, but they were unable to confirm it, the motion said.

"This inquiry provided no credible, competent or verifiable evidence that defendant Brown performed his community labor as presented to this court," Deputy District Attorney Mary Murray wrote.

The records submitted by Richmond Police Chief Bryan Norwood are "at best sloppy documentation and at worst fraudulent reporting."

Richmond Police spokesman Gene Lepley had no immediate comment on the allegations.

Brown was allowed to perform his community labor in his home state of Virginia. Richmond police submitted paperwork last year indicating Brown had completed his sentence, but the logs showed the singer performing double shifts in the city and at a day care center where his mother once worked.

A phone and email message for Brown's attorney Mark Geragos was not immediately returned.

