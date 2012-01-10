Queen Latifah's new movie "Joyful Noise" casts her as a strict single mother of two teenagers, which can be seen as a bit of a stretch for the kids-less Latifah.

But then again, maybe not.

"I would like to [adopt]. Why not?" Latifah responded to "Access Hollywood" when asked about her plans for a family. "You know, why not?"

It's a good enough answer for us. But it's not the only reply Latifah has delivered on the subject.

Last year, she gave More magazine a much more definitive explanation when the subject of being a mom came up. "I'm definitely going to adopt -- or have -- a child. I've wanted to adopt since I was 17 or 18-years-old," she said.

No word yet on the timeline of Latifah's planned adoption. She did, however, provide more insight on the kind of mother she would be, comparing her nurturing skills to those of her character in "Joyful Noise."

"I would be like Vi Rose in a lot of ways. My kids would be raised properly," said Latifah, who rarely discusses the details of her personal life. "They would be raised with values and morals and God, but I don't think I would be like Vi Rose in the other ways. I would probably allow them to be themselves a little more and explore their gifts and their talents. I'd try to be more like my mom."

"Joyful Noise," an uplifting film about a choir competition starring Latifah alongside Dolly Parton, hits theaters on Jan. 13.