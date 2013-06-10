Rachel Uchitel's marriage to Matt Hahn is over. The San Fransisco party planner's insurance executive husband filed for divorce on Monday, June 10. According to TMZ, the former Penn State fullback cited "cruel and inhumane treatment" as the reason for their split.

"It is Ms. Uchitel's goal to resolve this action amicably, quickly and quietly and not in the media," the former nightclub hostess' rep tells Us Weekly in a statement. "No further details of the action are being released at this time by Ms. Uchitel."

Uchitel -- whose claim to fame was bedding married men like golfer Tiger Woods and actor David Boreanaz -- tied the knot with Hahn in October 2011. The two swapped vows in front of 12 friends at Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas -- the same venue where Britney Spears married Jason Alexander in 2004. Uchitel and Hahn welcomed daughter Wyatt in May 2012.

This is Uchitel's second marriage. She was married to Wall Street trader and childhood friend Steven Ehrenkranz for four months in 2004. She was previously engaged to investment banker James Andrew O'Grady, who was killed on September 11, 2001 during the World Trade Center attacks.

In the past few years, Uchitel has worked hard to get her life back on track and even made an appearance on VH1's Celebrity Rehab. "I'm more focused on my daughter now than I am on myself," she told Us in August 2012. "I have a plethora of life experience that I will absolutely discuss with her. Because, frankly, every right and wrong turn I've made has made me who I am. I'm thank for all of my experiences."

