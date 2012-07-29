Adrienne Maloof is stepping out on her own.

After nine years of marriage and three sons together, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and husband Paul Nassif are splitting.

After TMZ reported that plastic surgeon Massif plans to file for legal separation this week, hotel mogul Maloof told Radaronline: "I'm so sorry that this is happening, but my children are my life, and sometimes we need to do what's best for them."

On the first two seasons of Bravo's smash reality show, Maloof and Nassif bickered -- seemingly good-naturedly -- on camera.

Their young sons Gavin and twins Colin and Christian were rarely seen on-camera for the show, costarring Kim and Kyle Richards, Lisa VanderPump, Camille Grammer, Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville.

"It's an unfortunate situation, but I have to have my kids' best interest at heart," Maloof added.

It's not the first marriage to disintegrate on RHOBH. The end of both Grammer and Armstrong's marriages also played out during the show; tragically, Russell Armstrong took his own life in August 2011.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Adrienne Maloof, Paul Nassif Separating