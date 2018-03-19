Female stars who act and produce

Is it just us or does Reese Witherspoon seem to be taking over the world? The actress, producer, wife, mother and lifestyle brand founder has captivated us since she made her big-screen debut in 1991's "The Man in the Moon." Now, in 2018, Reese is taking on more than ever before. In addition to starring in the major motion picture "A Wrinkle in Time" and reprising her role on Season 2 of "Big Little Lies" (which she also executive produces), Reese has her hands in numerous other projects. The talented star, who turns 42 on March 22, is producing six upcoming films including "Wish List" and "Tinker Bell" (the latter of which she's also starring in). She's also joining forces with pal Jennifer Aniston to produce a yet-to-be titled TV series. In honor of Reese's birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the powerful women in Hollywood who aren't just pretty faces but producers who are creating exciting new projects for us to enjoy. Keep reading for more...

