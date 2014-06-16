Mick Jagger, 70, is reportedly dating American ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, 27, who he met less than two weeks before his long term partner L'Wren Scott committed suicide, the Daily Mail reports.

The news broke when Jagger and Hamrick were photographed together on a balcony in Zurich on May 31, 2014, with Hamrick embracing Jagger from behind. Jagger is currently on The Rolling Stones' "14 on Fire" tour.

According to the Daily Mail, a spokesman for Jagger has confirmed that the pair met when Melanie and other dancers from the American Ballet Theatre were allowed backstage at the Rolling Stones' sell-out concert in Tokyo three months earlier.

In March, Scott, 49, hanged herself in her New York City apartment.

Scott's older sister Jan Shane has since spoken out to voice her displeasure over Jagger's reported new romance with a woman 43 years his junior.

"It hasn't even been three months since she died. I now believe he was a bigger part of her troubles than we know about," Shane told the Daily Mirror. "My sister deserved so much more than that. It's a terrible

thing for Mick to have done. It's sad. His life goes on as if nothing happened. He's still out with women, but a huge part of our family is missing."

