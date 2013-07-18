Rihanna sues owner of Topshop over T-shirt
LONDON (AP) — Racks of T-shirts bearing Rihanna's image have been on display at London's High Court, where the singer is suing a British retailer for using her image.
RELATED: Celebs without makeup
Lawyers for the star seek damages from Arcadia Group Brands Ltd., which owns the Topshop fashion chain, after it sold shirts bearing her picture without permission.
RELATED: Rihanna dyes her hair 'ice grey-ish'
The shirts were initially sold as the "Rihanna Tank" and then — after she complained — as the "Headscarf Girl Tank" and the "Icon Tank."
Rihanna's lawyers accuse Topshop of trying to pass off the T-shirt as being approved or authorized by the singer.
RELATED: Rihanna, JWoww, and more stars with sexy bikini selfies
The store says Rihanna is seeking legal recognition for a flawed assumption that "only a celebrity or her successors may ever market, or license the marketing, of her own character."
A hearing was held Friday.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 12 hours ago Ariana Grande's huge year broken down
- 12 hours ago See the the best and worst dressed stars in April