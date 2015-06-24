Who's that handsome man listening to music at the gym? It's Rob Lowe's 20-year-old son, that's who!

A shirtless Rob posted this gym selfie with his son, John, on Instagram on June 23, 2015, along with the caption, "Generational #Fitness with @johnnylowe #Essential #Results #ForeverYoung #Profile4Men."

While it appears that Rob and John like to bro out at the gym together, we've noticed how much the father-son duo look alike. The Lowe family certainly has some good genes!

Rob and wife, Sheryl Berkoff, also have a 22-year-old son together named Matthew.

So we gotta ask: Can we get a gym pic of him too, please?!