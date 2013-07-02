Nearly one year after she was caught cheating, Robert Pattinson and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart seem to be enjoying their time apart. The 27-year-old actor attended Beyonce's Mrs. Carter World Tour concert on Monday, July 1 in L.A., while his former love stepped out solo at Paris Fashion Week on July 2.

Pattinson was one of many stars who headed to the Staples Center to watch Jay-Z's wife perform. The Twilight heartthrob wore a backward black cap, vintage MTV varsity jacket, white t-shirt, jeans and boots for the occasion.

Stewart, meanwhile, got a tad more dressed up for an appearance across the pond. The 23-year-old actress attended the Chanel show at Grand Palais in Paris looking gorgeous and punk-chic in a white short-sleeved blazer, tiny black shorts, gloves and Jean-Michel Cazabat heels.

The longtime couple called it quits in May, after a source told Us Weekly that the two had been "having problems" since Stewart's fling with director Rupert Sanders in July 2012.

New reports are now surfacing that Pattinson may have already moved on. The Cosmopolis actor was spotted driving his truck in Los Feliz with a mystery woman in the passenger seat. Rumors claim the woman in question could be Stewart's former Runaways costar Riley Keough, the 24-year-old daughter of Lisa Marie Presley. (Keough was most recently linked to Alex Pettyfer, even briefly sporting an engagement ring from the Magic Mike star in 2012.)

