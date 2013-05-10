Robert Pattinson's Funniest Faces

By Katie Mathewson

Robert Pattinson is a good-looking guy -- there's no doubt about it. That's probably why we enjoy his ridiculous faces so much. Maybe he's overcompensating for K-Stew's lack of expression, but whatever the reason, we're trying to figure out what he's thinking. So in honor of the "Twilight" star's birthday on May 13, join us in a psychological exploration of his innermost thoughts.

"Yeah, bro, I totes didn't chill with Betty White before the show. And we definitely didn't have some of her 'special' brownies*. Huh? Dude, my eyes are totallyyyy open. See?"

* Disclaimer: We have no reason to think Rob and Betty get high together, but the thought delights us.