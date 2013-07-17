BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian museum official says ash found in the stove of a woman whose son is charged with stealing seven multimillion-dollar paintings from a Dutch museum — including a Matisse, a Picasso and a Monet — contains paint, canvas and nails.

Ernest Oberlander-Tarnoveanu, director of Romania's National History Museum said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with the Associated Press that museum forensic specialists found "small fragments of painting primer, the remains of canvas, the remains of paint" and copper and steel nails, some of which were earlier than the 20th century.

He refused to say whether the ashes proved that the paintings were burned there because he said it was not his position to do so. He says justice officials would make the conclusions.

In March, three forensic specialists began to analyze ashes from the stove of Olga Dogaru. Results will be handed to prosecutors next week.