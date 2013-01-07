Rosario Dawson is enjoying some well-deserved downtime with her boyfriend, Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle.

The 10 Years actress, 33, embraced her sexy curves while strolling along the coast in Barbados Jan. 4. Wearing a strapless black bikini top and orange bottoms, the Pilates fan looked happier and healthier than ever.

Dawson prides herself on healthy eating, but she doesn't deprive herself from eating her favorite foods. "I'm great at salads because I love chopping things up, but I also enjoy making dishes like lasagna and coconut rice with pork chops," she once told Shape. "The stress you put yourself through for having a treat is probably a thousand times worse for you than the sugar you just had."

During her vacation, Dawson was seen laughing aboard a boat with Boyle, 56. The couple began dating nearly a year ago when Dawson auditioned for the British filmmaker's upcoming movie Trance; they didn't take things public until August 2012.

"They are both smart people who are interested in politics, art, social issues and raising money for different charities," a source tells Us Weekly of the couple. "Rosario is not bothered by the age gap between her and Danny. She thinks he is an amazing and creative person who makes her happy and treats her well."

