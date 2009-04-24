Talk about an A-list affair!

Woody Harrelson, Olivier Martinez, Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek's ex Edward Norton have all arrived in Venice as Hayek, 42, is set to wed billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, 46, for a second time Saturday.

See stars who are very friendly with their exes

On Friday morning, Harrison, Martinez and Norton met up with newly engaged magician David Blaine at the city's famous San Marco Piazza for coffee.

A traditional rehearsal dinner took place later in the day at the historic Punta Della Dogana. French president Jacques Chirac and wife Bernadette were invited, along with Hayek's pals, Penelope Cruz and Ashley Judd.

Check out unforgettable celeb wedding pics!

Hayek and Pinault - who a href="http://www.usmagazine.com/news/salma-hayek-weds-French-tycoon-on-valentines-day" target="_blank"> quietly wed at City Hill in Paris on Valentine's Day - will exchange vows again Saturday at the Palazzo Grassi, a historic white-marble palace owned by the Pinault family and the site where Hayek and Pinault first met in 2006. They welcomed a daughter, Valentina, in September 2007.