Two of the happiest women in Hollywood visited the happiest place on earth Dec. 13.

To celebrate the holidays, new BFFs Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy -- who costar in the forthcoming buddy cop comedy The Heat -- visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Bullock brought her son, Louis Bardo, while McCarthy invited her husband, Ben Falcone, to join in on the fun.

Bullock's 2-year-old son ate popcorn out of an R2D2 bowl as she pushed him in a stroller. McCarthy, 42, and Falcone, 39, snacked on treats and sipped coffees as they walked with the mother-son duo through the theme park. The two families were escorted by a VIP guide who helped them bypass the long lines.

Earlier this month, Academy Award winner Bullock's son enjoyed a playdate with McCarthy and Falcone's daughters, Vivian, 5, and Georgette, 2, at the Bridesmaids stars' home in L.A.

Bullock, 48, and McCarthy have become increasingly close since shooting The Heat earlier this year. "Their chemistry was so quick and good right off the bat. They're like best friends now," director Paul Feig recently told E! News. "They really became the best of friends."

The Heat, also starring Taran Killam and Demian Bichir, is slated for an April 5, 2013 release. "They're badass," Feig said of the leading ladies. "It's a very physical movie and they both bring their violence about in different ways."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy Visit Disneyland With Their Families!