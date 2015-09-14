Cooking with the kiddos! Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram on Sept. 13 to post a sweet snap of her with her two kids, Rocky James, 3, and Charlotte Grace﻿, 5.

As adorable as it is, it's equally as surprising, because Sarah and her hubby Freddie Prinze Jr. rarely post images of their children that actually show their faces. In the past, Sarah has posted images of them laying down face first or pictures with the children in the far distance.

In Sunday's image, Sarah and the kids appear giddy as they get ready to make a meal in the family's home kitchen.

"Today is an important day #kidsinthekitchen," she captioned the Instagram. "In my household cooking is family time, time to #unplug and connect. I treasure these moments #foodstirs #foodcrafting."

Earlier in the week, Sarah did post an image of her daughter with a few friends, but that was that first time in months that she was seen, and of course, that image didn't feature Sarah's son. It appears to be the first time she's posted a full frontal image of her son on her Instagram.

The family that cooks together, stays together.