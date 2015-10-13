Regardless of his recent party-going actions, Scott Disick may not be letting go of his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian that easily.

The 32-year-old father of three took to Instagram on Oct. 12 to share an inspirational, yet somewhat cryptic, message. He posted a photo of a chalkboard with the words "Never Give Up" written in chalk.

The post, which was not captioned, was shared shortly after an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," where Kourtney announced she was breaking up with him.

A preview for next season of the show revealed an emotional conversation between Scott and the Kardashian family.

"It's been a really hard time going from like, having all you guys, to having nobody," he said with a strained voice in the clip. "I made the worst decision I could ever have made in my life."

Kourtney and Scott split in early July after he was spotted getting cosy with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in the South of France.

After a summer full of partying, Scott was again seen partying with another gorgeous woman -- an 18-year-old model -- in New York City in early October.

Less than a week later is when Scott seemingly starting feeling remore, sharing a racy nude photo of Kourtney with the caption, "Now that's 1 hot mama."

The next day, he posted a flashback picture of himself holding the couple's daughter Penelope, writing: "My little goddess."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" season 11 will premiere on Nov. 15.