Scotty McCreery is perfecting his duck call! The 19-year-old Season 10 American Idol winner made a special appearance at Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson's daughter Sadie's Sweet 16 birthday party on June 17.

McCreery sang a duet with Willie, and serenaded the birthday girl during the bash. Sadie tells Us Weekly that she "freaked out" over McCreery's appearance, and even cajoled him to dance the two-step with her. "He doesn't usually dance!" she marveled.

Willie and his wife Korie threw their daughter the over-the-top soiree -- complete with a "Redneck Red Carpet" -- in West Monroe, La.

"It felt like a party for everyone!" Korie told Us. The 200 invited guests enjoyed lobster corn dogs and decorations selected by HGTV's Junk Gypsies.

"Great time out at Sadie's bday party!" McCreery tweeted after the party. "Thanks for letting me come sing . . . They really know how to have a good time down in West Monroe."

Sadie posted a photo of herself posing with the country singer and tweeted, "This boy made my birthday the best day of my life! So thankful that he came down for my party!"

On Monday, July 1, McCreery made a big announcement regarding his surprise friendship with the Duck Dynasty cast. "So here's the news y'all! I'll be joining the Duck Cruise with Duck Dynasty next summer! Gonna be tons of fun! Come out and sail with us!"

Duck Dynasty fans can purchase tickets to go on a cruise out of Miami to Key West and Cozumel with the cast on July 17-21, 2014. "Exciting news!" Korie also added. "Scotty McCreery is going to sail the seas with us next summer on our Duck Cruise! We're gonna have a blast!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Scotty McCreery Performs at Sweet 16 for Duck Dynasty Star's Daughter