See Gisele Bundchen's pregnant bikini body!

Gisele Bundchen pregnant

Five months after Us Weekly broke the news of Gisele Bundchen's second pregnancy, the Brazilian supermodel showed off her growing baby bump in Miami Beach, Florida, Nov. 4.

Wearing a leopard print bikini, a straw hat and aviator sunglasses, Bundchen, 32, embraced her new curves as she sunbathed with a pal. Bundchen, 32, and her husband, Tom Brady, 35, are already parents to son Benjamin, 3. The New England Patriots quarterback also has a 5-year-old son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

In an April 2010 interview with Vogue, Bundchen said she "gained only 30 pounds" while pregnant with Benjamin the year prior. "I did kung fu up until two weeks before Benjamin was born, and yoga three days a week," she said. She gave birth at the couple's Boston penthouse in a deep bathtub that overlooks the Charles River.

"I wanted to experience the transformation," Bundchen told the fashion magazine. "It was the most amazing experience of my life, feeling him come through my body. And once he was born, I never felt so empowered as looking at him and thinking, 'Oh, my God, we did it together!'"

