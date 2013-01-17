Selena Gomez's words are coming back to haunt her. Before she and Justin Bieber -- her on-and-off boyfriend of two years -- called it quits for good just before New Year's, the Monte Carlo actress optimistically addressed their roller coaster romance in the February issue of NYLON (on stands Tuesday, Jan. 29).

"I'm having fun," the 20-year-old starlet said coyly. "At the end of the day, love is such a normal thing, and everyone deals with it. Just because it's a different lifestyle doesn't change the meaning of what I've been raised on, which is fairy tales."

Gomez may find her happy ending -- but it won't be with Bieber, 18. Luckily, her fellow unlucky-in-love pal Taylor Swift, 22, understands what she's going through. "We both experienced the same things at the same time," Gomez said. "But we've never once talked about our industry. She just became the person I'd go to for an issue with my family or boyfriend. It's so hard to trust girls, so I'm lucky to have her."

If the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer seems innocent, it's because she is. While filming the upcoming movie Spring Breakers (directed by controversial Kids scribe Harmony Korine), Gomez was able to do things "that I would get so much hate and in trouble for," she said of the racy caper, costarring Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson and James Franco. "I had to have someone show me how to hold the cigarette."

"I definitely felt that with my first stepping-out role, I should choose something that I could understand a little more. I was really nervous, but Harmony took a chance with me," Gomez told NYLON. "He said, 'You live in this bubble, and I'm going to take you out of it, but you have to trust me.'"

The former Disney Channel star is eager to explore more mature roles, but she hopes to do so without alienating her target audience. "I've told parents, 'Make sure you don't let your kids see Spring Breakers,' because with the title, you could think it would be cute or something," she said. "I know it isn't for the younger generation I have following me, but I'm also about to be 21. I felt like it was my little side project that I was super excited about, that would be under the radar."

