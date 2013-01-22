Shakira gives birth to baby boy Milan, Beyonce is caught lip-synching at the Inauguration, Brandi Glanville calls LeAnn Rimes "insane": See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Tuesday, Jan. 22 in the roundup!

1. Shakira Gives Birth to Baby Boy Milan

It's a bouncing baby boy for Shakira! The Colombian singer welcomed her first son with boyfriend Gerard Pique on Tuesday, Jan. 22, in Barcelona, she confirmed on her website. "We are happy to announce the birth of Milan Piqué Mebarak, son of Shakira Mebarak and Gerard Piqué, born January 22nd at 9:36pm, in Barcelona, Spain," the proud singer wrote.

2. Beyonce Lip-Synched National Anthem at Inauguration, Kelly Clarkson Sang Live?

Was Beyonce's Inauguration Day rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" almost too flawless to be live? On Tuesday Jan. 22 -- one day after the 31-year-old's stirring performance of the national anthem in front of a crowd of nearly 1 million -- a rep for the U.S. Marine Corp Band told multiple media outlets that the singer, 31, chose to lip-sync to a pre-recorded track of the song.

3. Barack, Michelle Obama Throw Secret, Star-Studded Inauguration Party at White House

There's no house party like a White House party! On the evening of Monday Jan. 21 -- following more public, official inauguration galas -- President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama opened up their historic Washington, D.C. home to about 400 super-VIP guests for a private shindig.

4. Brandi Glanville Calls LeAnn Rimes "Insane," Accuses Her of Being Eddie Cibrian's "Sugar Mama"

The feud continues! During the Jan. 21 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville was asked to comment on LeAnn Rimes' recent revelations about her marriage to Eddie Cibrian. "I feel like every day there's a tell-all interview," Glanville, 40, told WWHL host Andy Cohen. "It's kind of cray-cray."

5. Katie Couric: Why I Went Public With My Bulimia Struggle

Throughout her career, Katie Couric has shared the most painful, personal moments from her private life with millions of TV viewers. But when she opened up about her battle with bulimia during a September 2012 episode of her eponymous talk show, the 56-year-old audience opened a new can of worms. "I had no idea it would be a big bulletin," Couric says in the February issue of More. "But I think it got traction because in a way people see me as somebody who has their sh-t together."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Shakira Has Baby Boy Milan, Beyonce Lip-Synched at Inauguration, Brandi Glanville Calls LeAnn "Insane": Top 5 Stories of Today