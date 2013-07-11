What happens when tornados and sharks combine? TV movie magic! American Pie actress Tara Reid and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering star in the over-the-top new cable TV movie, Sharknado, that looks so bad, it just might be amazing!

In the Anthony C. Ferrante-directed film, a powerful storm drives all the sharks into the path of a deadly tornado that then makes them "rain down" over L.A. "The tornado is heading towards the airport," a frightened Reid, 37, says in the trailer. "We need to destroy it before it gets to it!"

The Big Lebowski actress joked on Twitter ahead of the premiere, "I actually can't wait for Sharknado it might be even better then Snakes on a Plane. Lol I hope you will have as much fun as I had."

"Sharknado: Hell hath no fury like a pissed Great White Shark that gets sucked out of the ocean and dropped in 90210," Ziering, 49, tweeted on July 3.

Sharknado premieres Thursday, July 11 at 9 p.m. EST on SyFy. Watch the trailer for Sharknado above and tell Us: Will you be watching?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sharknado Trailer: Tara Reid, Ian Ziering Star in Flying Sharks, Tornado SyFy Movie