Are Shia LaBeouf and Kate Mara dating?

The actors sure looked cozy as they cuddled during a trip to Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim, Calif., on Oct. 13.

LaBeouf, 28, and Mara, 31, spent about six hours walking around the park, enjoying rides and noshing on popcorn, churros, frozen lemonade and ice cream, reports E! News.

"They were very close to each other from time to time," an eyewitness told E! News. "At one point they were holding hands and they were always looking at one another in the eyes."

Of course, the pair -- whose reps have yet to comment on their amorous interactions -- could also be messing with everybody. They're costarring as a couple in the upcoming psychological thriller "Man Down," which has led to speculation that they may have just been getting in some in-character bonding time before shooting begins.

The two were also reportedly seen attending a workout class together in Los Angeles in recent weeks.

Although Mara recently split from actor Max Minghella, 29, after four years of dating, troubled star LaBeouf was last seen holding hands with his girlfriend and "Nymphomaniac" costar Mia Goth, 21 -- whom he courted at Olive Garden in 2013 -- in September.