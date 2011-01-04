Shania Twain wasn't the only country superstar who said "I do" on Jan. 1 -- Kellie Picker got married too!

Pickler married songwriter Kyle Jacobs on a private island in the Caribbean in an intimate ceremony, a rep for the singer confirms to UsMagazine.com.

"I'm just so excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with Kyle," Pickler, 24, told Us in August. "I'm so excited that when I am home I get to wake up next to him because no one will love me the way that he does."

"I could never love somebody the way I love him. He's my world. I'm so excited about us planning our life together and our future," she gushed of Jacobs, 37. "He's such a man of God and that's so important."

