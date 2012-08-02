PRAGUE (AP) -- An official says the frontman of U.S. death metal band Lamb of God has been released on bail from a Prague prison, several weeks after his arrest in connection with a fan's death in 2010.

Randy Blythe, 41, was arrested June 27 and is being investigated for bodily harm resulting in death. Czech media say that during a 2010 concert in Prague an audience member climbed onto the stage and that Blythe then pushed him off. The fan reportedly hit the floor with his head and later died of the injuries.

Blythe was arrested after returning to Prague to play another gig.

Martina Lhotakova, spokeswoman for Prague's Municipal Court, says Blythe was released on $400,000 bail. That decision upholds a previous court decision which was challenged by prosecutors.