HONOLULU (AP) — Trial has been delayed for a man accused of burglarizing "South Park" co-creator Trey Parker's home on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, because Parker didn't show up for a recent hearing.

Parker has been subpoenaed to testify in the first-degree burglary case against former Kauai police officer Joseph Bonachita, who's accused of breaking into Parker's Wailua home in 2009. Bonachita is also accused of threatening Parker and a woman with a knife.

When Parker missed a hearing last week, a warrant was issued. But Kauai Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar says the warrant was never sent to police because Parker contacted the prosecutor's office and explained he had scheduling issues.

The judge allowed the trial to be delayed until June 3. Parker must appear in court on that date.