SAN DIEGO (AP) — Spider-Man himself made an appearance at Comic-Con, scaling nearby hotels to swoop into a panel in the San Diego Convention Center's largest exhibition hall.

Andrew Garfield, who plays the web-slinging superhero in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and its forthcoming sequel, was nowhere in sight. The actor only joined the panel once Spidey left.

Spider-Man told the crowd of nearly 6,000 fans that he loves Comic-Con, adding, "It's the only place where I feel normal."

Garfield, along with Jamie Foxx, director Marc Webb and the film's producers, offered convention-goers the first look at footage from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," which is set for release next year.

Fans were introduced to Foxx's villainous turn as Electro — a man who starts out admiring Spider-Man, but eventually seeks to destroy him.