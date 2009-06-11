Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt didn't a have secret hotel meetup in New York City, a spokesperson for the Gramercy Park Hotel tells Usmagazine.com.

Tabloid Star magazine touts on its June 22 cover that the exes -- who split in 2005 -- had an "intimate 1 a.m. rendezvous." The magazine quotes an unnamed limo driver who says Aniston "breathlessly" called Pitt to say "I'm here!" The magazine claims they spent two hours together at the hotel's 18th floor Private Roof Club and Garden and were "really careful not to be spotted."

Look back at Brad and Jen's happier days.

The entire account? "Not true," the spokesperson confirms to Us.

Star also brings up a supposed meeting between Aniston and Pitt on April 23 in which they drove around NYC in an SUV together.

See pics of stars who make up and break up.

That sighting, too, is "a complete fabrication," Aniston's rep confirms to Usmagazine.com.

Tabloids constantly link the exes -- but even Aniston says she's moved on, telling Oprah Winfrey last year she felt like the relationship "happened 100 years ago."

Look back at all the guys Jen has dated.

As for reports that Pitt and Angelina Jolie are having issues, a source tells Us: "They have their fights and their moments, but generally things are good. They are happy -- Brad loves being a father.