NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning duo The Civil Wars have canceled their upcoming tour dates, citing irreconcilable differences.

The folk-pop duo Joy Williams and John Paul White released a statement Tuesday announcing that because of "internal discord and irreconcilable differences of ambition" they were unable to "continue as a touring entity at this time."

Although they used the language of divorce, the duo added, "Our sincere hope is to have new music for you in 2013."

Williams and White are both married, but to other people. Williams had a baby this summer with husband Nate Yetton, the duo's manager.

Earlier this year the pair canceled part of their European tour.

The duo found unexpected success with their 2011 debut album, "Barton Hollow." With backgrounds in gospel and rock, they met when they were both asked to contribute to a country project and found chemistry.

Back then, the pair framed their partnership in terms of courting. White told The Associated Press that after two songwriting sessions, "I finally got up the nerve to ask her out, as it were."

"In a musical way," Williams said.