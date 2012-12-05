Actress Susan Luckey died Nov. 29 at her home in L.A. She was 74.

PHOTOS: Stars we lost in 2012

Luckey, who was known for her role as Mayer Shinn's daughter Zaneeta in the 196s musical film The Music Man, passed away at her Los Angeles home, her daughter Shayne Reynolds confirmed to TMZ Wednesday, Dec. 5.

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

Reynolds told TMZ that her mother's death was due simply to "old age." Luckey, whose real name was Suzanne Douglas, asked to be cremated and have her remains placed in a "decorative box" where other family members were laid to rest.

PHOTOS: Celebrity health scares

Luckey, who was an actress, singer and dancer, also starred in the 1956 film Carousel alongside Shirley Jones.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Music Man Actress Susan Luckey Dies at Age 74