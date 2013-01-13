BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Olympic champions Gabby Douglas, Missy Franklin and Evan Lysacek shed their athletic garb and slipped on slinky duds to walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

"Evan put it perfectly," Franklin said. "He said, 'This is kind of like the Olympics for the celebrities.'"

Douglas, the all-around gymnastics champion, shimmered and shivered in lime on the chilly carpet, where temps hovered in the 50s.

Franklin, the five-time swimming medalist, wore a black silk gown with a sparkly statement necklace.

Lysacek, the reigning Olympic figure skating champion, donned a black velvet tuxedo that would have looked equally as dashing on the ice.

"I want to see everyone," gushed Douglas, who stopped to pose for a picture with Sean "Diddy" Combs. "I want to meet Emma Stone. I'm having so much fun."

