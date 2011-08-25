The Shortlist for Aug. 25

Hustler claims to have footage of Rihanna knocking boots with J. Cole, who opened for her on her 2011 tour, but the company has said it has not yet decided what to do with the alleged sex tape. Rihanna dismissed the allegation on Twitter Wednesday, scoffing, "We don't believe U, U need more people...AND ofcourse an actual sextape! #slownewsday." A source familiar with the situation has also denied to E! News that a sex tape exists. (E!)