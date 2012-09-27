The Shortlist for Sept. 27

Kim Kardashian's Kitten is Depressed -- and Tweeting About It

New photos of Mercy the Kardashian kitten have abounded on Twitter since Kanye West gave Kim the furry little friend a few weeks back. But what's up with that far-away, sad look in Mercy's blue eyes? Why the long face, cat?! At last, we have an explanation, courtesy of a parody Twitter account called "Kim Kardashian's Kat." And it seems that Mercy is in emotional distress. After Kim shared a photo of herself kissing her pet, Kim Kardashian's Kat tweeted, "Do I need to get tested now? Have mercy." Kim posted, "Back in LA for a few hours! Feels good to be home, even for this short time!" The Kat's response: "Who cares? Seriously. Have mercy." Following a photo of Mercy next to an iPhone, the Kat wrote simply, "Siri, kill me. I want the iPhone 5." (DailyNews)