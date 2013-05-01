NEW YORK (AP) — "The Testament of Mary," which earned three Tony Award nominations, won't be around next month when they're handed out.

Producers said the one-woman show by Colm Toibin that imagines the Virgin Mary's life after her son's death will close after 43 performances, a victim of poor reviews and ticket sales.

It earned nominations Tuesday for best play, lighting and sound.

Starring Fiona Shaw and directed by Deborah Warner, the show portrays Mary as a critic of Church orthodoxy. She thinks Jesus' friends were a bad influence, doubts his divine powers and ultimately doesn't believe his crucifixion was worth it.

The show closes this Sunday having played 27 previews and 16 performances. Last week, the show earned $216,533 or 27 percent of its $798,105 potential.

