Now that Adam Levine doesn't have a dog in the fight for the winner of this season of The Voice, he's officially throwing his support behind his country pal Blake Shelton's team. On Monday, June 17, the Maroon 5 frontman declared his favorite to take home the win on Tuesday night's finale: 16-year-old Danielle Bradbery.

"The crazy thing about your voice is it's just so unbelievably perfect and powerful," he told a glowing Bradbery after she finished performing her rendition of "Maybe It Was Memphis." "It's one of the better voices I think I've ever heard live. …And I'm just gonna go ahead and say, I think Danielle's [the] winner of this thing."

Added Shelton: "I think you're one of the most important artists we've ever seen walk across this stage."

On Monday night's showcase, Bradbery took to the stage for her three final performances, as did fellow finalists Michelle Chamuel and country duo the Swon Brothers.

Usher, who is coaching Chamuel, is still insistent that his last singer standing will take home the title on Tuesday night.

"Michelle, you are 'Why' we got this," he tweeted at her after the show's end, in reference to Chamuel's powerful take on Annie Lennox's "Why."

The Swon Brothers, meanwhile, are the first-ever duo to make it to the finals, and their song rankings on the iTunes chart are marking them as a force to be reckoned with in the run-up to Tuesday's finale.

