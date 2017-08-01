16 things to know about Diplo

Thomas Wesley Pentz, aka Diplo, is an internationally famous DJ and record producer who makes music for the world's biggest acts from Justin Bieber to Beyonce. The EDM aficionado has generated such a vortex of attention over the past few years that he's actually getting a mockumentary-style show made about him starring James Van Der Beek. "What Would Diplo Do" premieres on Viceland on Aug. 3, 2017, and Diplo serves as an executive producer. In anticipation of his new venture, Wonderwall.com has collated a list of 16 things you should know about the DJ. Read on!

