Unlike David Beckham who gets practically naked in his upcoming H&M commercial (which debuts during Sunday's Super Bowl), Tim Tebow refused to take off his pants -- or anything else -- for his underwear campaign.

The Denver Broncos' quarterback, 24, is the newest face of Jockey, but he appears fully clothed on the company's website.

"Some things are better when left to the imagination," Mo Moorman, public relations director for Jockey International, told Huffington Post.

Despite the conservative NFL player's unwillingness to bare anything at all (he appeared shirtless briefly in a commercial), the company claims sales have soared since he became the brand's spokesman.

"It's very exciting for us. He is the hottest athlete in the country today," says Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Cohn.

