Tim Tebow Stays Fully Clothed in Jockey Underwear Ads
Unlike David Beckham who gets practically naked in his upcoming H&M commercial (which debuts during Sunday's Super Bowl), Tim Tebow refused to take off his pants -- or anything else -- for his underwear campaign.
VIDEO: Watch Beckham's super sexy commercial
The Denver Broncos' quarterback, 24, is the newest face of Jockey, but he appears fully clothed on the company's website.
"Some things are better when left to the imagination," Mo Moorman, public relations director for Jockey International, told Huffington Post.
PHOTOS: Love lives of athletes
Despite the conservative NFL player's unwillingness to bare anything at all (he appeared shirtless briefly in a commercial), the company claims sales have soared since he became the brand's spokesman.
"It's very exciting for us. He is the hottest athlete in the country today," says Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Cohn.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 12 hours ago These are the movies we can't wait to see in 2019
- Dec. 27, 2018 See which couples have called it quits this year