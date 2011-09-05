VENICE, Italy (AP) -- Independent filmmaker Todd Solondz is leaning toward the mainstream in his new work "Dark Horse." But his fans will still find hallmarks of his earlier films — there's plenty of irony and insight into dysfunctional families.

"Dark Horse" is among the films showing at the Venice Film Festival, which runs through Sept. 10. Solondz on Monday compared his latest film to American comedies like "Knocked Up."

Solondz described the film — about a college dropout who is a mama's boy — as being imbued with a "kind of melancholy."